Global Petroleum Catalyst Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
FCC Catalysts
Hydrotreating Catalysts
Hydrocracking Catalysts
Catalytic Reforming Catalysts
Others
Segment by Application
Onshore Operations
Offshore Operations
By Company
Albemarle Corporation
W. R. Grace & Co.
Haldor Topsoe A/S
Honeywell, Uop LLC.
Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P.
Axens SA
BASF SE
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)
Clariant International Ltd
Johnson Matthey PLC
Anten Chemical Co., Ltd.
Arkema Group
Chempack
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.
JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.
KNT Group
Kuwait Catalyst Company
N.E. Chemcat Corporation
Nippon Ketjen Co., Ltd.
Porocel Corporation
Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd.
Taiyo Koko Co., Ltd.
Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co., Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Petroleum Catalyst Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Petroleum Catalyst
1.2 Petroleum Catalyst Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 FCC Catalysts
1.2.3 Hydrotreating Catalysts
1.2.4 Hydrocracking Catalysts
1.2.5 Catalytic Reforming Catalysts
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Petroleum Catalyst Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Onshore Operations
1.3.3 Offshore Operations
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Petroleum Catalyst Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Petroleum Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Petroleum Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Petroleum Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Petroleum Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Petroleum Catalyst Production Capacity Market Share by
