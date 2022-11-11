Global Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Bt aizawai
Bt kurstaki
Bt israelensis
Bt tenebrionis
Others
Segment by Application
Food Crops
Cash Crops
Flowers
Fruit & Vegetables
Forest
Animal Farms
Sewage Plant
Others
By Company
Certis USA
Sumitomo Chemical
Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide
King Biotec
Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology
Chuqiang Biotech
Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech
Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical
Kumiai Chemical Industry
Hokko Chemical Industry
SDS Biotech K.K.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide
1.2 Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bt aizawai
1.2.3 Bt kurstaki
1.2.4 Bt israelensis
1.2.5 Bt tenebrionis
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Crops
1.3.3 Cash Crops
1.3.4 Flowers
1.3.5 Fruit & Vegetables
1.3.6 Forest
1.3.7 Animal Farms
1.3.8 Sewage Plant
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Bacillus Thuringiensis Pesticide Estimates and Forecasts (201
