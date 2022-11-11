Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Isostatic Pressure Graphite
Die-Pressed Graphite
Extruded Graphite
Segment by Application
Metal Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Photovoltaic Industry
Electrical & Electronic
Industrial
Others
By Company
Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc
Baofeng Five-star Graphite
Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd
IBIDEN CO., LTD
Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd
Graphite India Limited
GrafTech International Holdings Inc
Mersen Group
Mitsubishi Rayon Co.
Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd.
SGL Carbon SE
Showa Denko K.K.
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Toray Industries
Toho Tenax
Toyo Tanso
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Graphite Materials
1.2 Synthetic Graphite Materials Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Isostatic Pressure Graphite
1.2.3 Die-Pressed Graphite
1.2.4 Extruded Graphite
1.3 Synthetic Graphite Materials Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metal Industry
1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Photovoltaic Industry
1.3.6 Electrical & Electronic
1.3.7 Industrial
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Synthetic Graphite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Synthetic Graphite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Synthetic Graphite Materials Estimat
