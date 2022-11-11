Global Animal Antimicrobials Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Premixes
Oral Powders
Oral Solutions
Injections
Others
Segment by Application
Food-Producing Animals
Companion Animals
By Company
Zoetis, Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Eli Lilly and Company
Merck & Co., Inc.
Bayer AG
Sanofi
Ceva Sante Animale
Virbac
Vetoquinol S.A.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Animal Antimicrobials Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animal Antimicrobials
1.2 Animal Antimicrobials Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Animal Antimicrobials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Premixes
1.2.3 Oral Powders
1.2.4 Oral Solutions
1.2.5 Injections
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Animal Antimicrobials Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Animal Antimicrobials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food-Producing Animals
1.3.3 Companion Animals
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Animal Antimicrobials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Animal Antimicrobials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Animal Antimicrobials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Animal Antimicrobials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Animal Antimicrobials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Animal Antimicrobials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Animal Antimicrobials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Animal Antimicrobials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Animal Antimicrobials Production Capacity Market Share
