Global Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Acrylic
Silicone
Rubber
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Electrical & Electronics
Medical & Hygiene
Construction
Transportation
Consumer & Office
Others
By Company
3M Company
Nitto Denko Corporation
Avery Dennison Corporation
Nichiban Co., Ltd.
Scapa Group PLC
Lintec Corporation
Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg
Tesa SE
Shurtape Technologies, LLC
Mactac, LLC
Adchem Corporation
Dermamed Coatings Company, LLC
Cct Tapes
Adhesives Research, Inc.
Advance Tapes International
Ajit Industries
Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes
American Biltrite Inc.
Canadian Technical Tape Ltd.
Berry Plastics Corporation
Dewal Industries Inc.
Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V.
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape
1.2 Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Silicone
1.2.4 Rubber
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.4 Medical & Hygiene
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Transportation
1.3.7 Consumer & Office
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Energy-Saving Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Estimat
