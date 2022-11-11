Global Artificial Stone Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Cement Artificial Stone
Polyester Artificial Stone
Composite Artificial Stone
Sintered Artificial Stone
Segment by Application
Construction and Decoration
Furniture
Other
By Company
DuPont
Staron(Samsung)
LG Hausys
Kuraray
Aristech Acrylics
Durat
MARMIL
Hanex
CXUN
PengXiang Industry
ChuanQi
New SunShine Stone
Leigei Stone
GuangTaiXiang
Wanfeng Compound Stone
Relang Industrial
Ordan
Bitto
Meyate Group
Blowker
Sunmoon
OWELL
XiShi Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Artificial Stone Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Stone
1.2 Artificial Stone Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Stone Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cement Artificial Stone
1.2.3 Polyester Artificial Stone
1.2.4 Composite Artificial Stone
1.2.5 Sintered Artificial Stone
1.3 Artificial Stone Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Stone Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction and Decoration
1.3.3 Furniture
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Artificial Stone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Artificial Stone Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Artificial Stone Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Artificial Stone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Artificial Stone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Artificial Stone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Artificial Stone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Artificial Stone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Artificial Stone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017
