Global Iron Powder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Iron powder is formed as a whole from several other iron particles. The particle sizes vary anywhere from 20-200 ?m. The iron properties differ depending on the production method and history of a specific iron powder. There are three types of iron powder classifications: reduced iron powder, atomized powder, and electrolyte iron powder. Each type is used in various applications depending on their properties. There is very little difference in the visual appearances of reduced iron powder and atomized iron powder.
Iron powder has two major types, such as atomized iron powder and reduced iron powder. Due to the good coactivity, high purity and high compressibility of atomized iron powder, it will have a huge market potential. Iron powder is widely used in automobile, machinery, chemical industry, magnetic materials and others.
Asia-Pacific is the dominate consumer of iron powder, occupied about 38% of the total amount in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Iron Powder Market
In 2020, the global Iron Powder market size was US$ 1749.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2168.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.
Global Iron Powder Scope and Market Size
Iron Powder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Iron Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Iron Powder market is segmented into
Atomized Iron Powder
Reduced Iron Powder
Others
Segment by Application, the Iron Powder market is segmented into
Powder Metallurgy
Welding Electrodes
Chemical
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Iron Powder Market Share Analysis
Iron Powder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Iron Powder product introduction, recent developments, Iron Powder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Hoganas
GKN (Hoeganaes)
Rio Tinto Metal Powders
Laiwu Iron&Steel Group
Kobelco
Jiande Yitong
JFE Steel Corporation
Pometon Powder
Baowu Group
Ma Steel
CNPC Powder Material
Xinxing
Jinsui
Industrial Metal Powders
Sundram Fasteners
Kushal Ferro Alloys
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Iron Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Iron Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Atomized Iron Powder
1.2.3 Reduced Iron Powder
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Iron Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Powder Metallurgy
1.3.3 Welding Electrodes
1.3.4 Chemical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Iron Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Iron Powder Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Iron Powder Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Iron Powder Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Iron Powder Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Iron Powder Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Iron Powder Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Iron Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Iron Powder Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Iron Powder Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Iron Powder Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Iron Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Iron Powder by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Iron Powder Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Iron Powder Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
