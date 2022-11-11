Global Platinum Powder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Platinum is a chemical element with symbol Pt and atomic number 78. It is a dense, malleable, ductile, highly unreactive, precious, silverish-white transition metal.
Global Platinum Powder key players include Johnson Matthey, Aida Chemical, Tanaka, Heraeus Electronics, American Elements, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 60%.
Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America and China, both have a share about 55 percent.
In terms of product, High Platinum Powder is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Catalysts, followed by Chemical.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Platinum Powder Market
In 2020, the global Platinum Powder market size was US$ 55 million and it is expected to reach US$ 70 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.
Global Platinum Powder Scope and Market Size
Platinum Powder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Platinum Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Platinum Powder market is segmented into
High Platinum Powder
Alloyed Platinum Powder
Segment by Application, the Platinum Powder market is segmented into
Catalysts
Electronics
Chemical
Jewelry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Platinum Powder Market Share Analysis
Platinum Powder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Platinum Powder product introduction, recent developments, Platinum Powder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Johnson Matthey
Aida Chemical
Tanaka
Heraeus Electronics
American Elements
ZheJiang Changgui Metal
Shoei Chemical
Ames Goldsmith
Technic
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Platinum Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Platinum Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 High Platinum Powder
1.2.3 Alloyed Platinum Powder
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Platinum Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Catalysts
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Chemical
1.3.5 Jewelry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Platinum Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Platinum Powder Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Platinum Powder Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Platinum Powder Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Platinum Powder Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Platinum Powder Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Platinum Powder Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Platinum Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Platinum Powder Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Platinum Powder Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Platinum Powder Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Platinum Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Platinum Powder by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Platinum Powder Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Platinum Powder Sa
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/