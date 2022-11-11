Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Report 2021-2027

Copper foil is a foil form of copper less than the thickness of 150µm and there are two types, a rolled copper foil and an electrolytic copper foil. Normally and a rolled copper foil is made by rolling and annealing electrolytic copper continuously and there is a restriction of the length.

Copper foil for PCB market has several key players, like Kingboard Holdings Limited, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Chang Chun Group and Mitsui Mining & Smelting, they take a market share 58.8% in Value in 2018. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Asia-Pacific.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Copper Foil for PCB Market

Global Copper Foil for PCB Scope and Market Size:

Segment by Type, the Copper Foil for PCB market is segmented into:

By Type:

By Copper Thickness:

By type electrolytic copper foil is commonly used type, with about 91.72% market share in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Copper Foil for PCB market is segmented into:

By application, double-sided & multi-layer board is the major segment, with market share of about 80% in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Copper Foil for PCB Market Share Analysis:

The major companies include:

