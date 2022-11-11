Uncategorized

Global and Japan Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market.

In 2020, the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Scope and Market Size

Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

Bar Magnets

U Shape Magnet

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Power Generators

Medical Industry

Wind Power

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Electron Energy Corporation

BJA Magnetics

Hitachi

HME Elektronik GmbH

Risheng Magnets

AMERICAN ELEMENTS

Kumar Industries

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Bar Magnets
1.2.3 U Shape Magnet
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Power Generators
1.3.5 Medical Industry
1.3.6 Wind Power
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3

 

