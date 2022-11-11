Global Electrolytic Iron Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Electrolytic iron is high purity iron which is produced by electrolysis of scrap steel in an aqueous solution of iron sulfate. The main applications of electrolytic iron products are special alloys for safety-critical components of aircraft, motor vehicles and other machinery, as well as electronic components, and others.

Top 3 manufacturers make up the major market share in the Electrolytic Iron market, among which TOHO ZINC maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019 with a market share of over 52%. Allied Metals and IMP-India accounted for about 13% and 6%, respectively.

In the applications, the main application fields are Special Alloys, Electronic Components, Pharmaceuticals, Nutritional Industry, Cosmetic, Research and Others. Special Alloys accounted for over 68% of global market share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electrolytic Iron Market

In 2020, the global Electrolytic Iron market size was US$ 34 million and it is expected to reach US$ 47 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Electrolytic Iron Scope and Market Size

Electrolytic Iron market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrolytic Iron market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Electrolytic Iron market is segmented into

Electrolytic Iron Powder

Electrolytic Iron Flakes

Segment by Application, the Electrolytic Iron market is segmented into

Special Alloys

Electronic Components

Pharmaceuticals

Nutritional Industry

Cosmetic

Research

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electrolytic Iron Market Share Analysis

Electrolytic Iron market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Electrolytic Iron product introduction, recent developments, Electrolytic Iron sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

TOHO ZINC

Allied Metals

IMP-India

Zhongnuo Xincai

Beijing Youxinglian Nonferrous Metals

Shanghai Zhiyue

Shanghai Pantian

Tritrust Industrial

