Global and United States Pure Iron Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Pure Iron Powder is an interlayer of Iron concentrate Powder (mixed with low-sulfur coke chips and limestone Powder (for desulfurization), which is filled in a SiC reduction vessel and heated to about 1200? through a tunnel kiln to reduce the Powder to sponge Iron. After the sponge iron is broken into less than 0.175mm(-80 mesh) or less than 0.14mm(-100 mesh), it is spread in a steel belt reduction furnace and reduced to annealing by decomposition of ammonia at 800 ~ 900?. After annealing, the sintered Powder block is hammered to get high-quality Pure Iron Powder.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Pure Iron Powder Market

This report focuses on global and United States Pure Iron Powder market.

In 2020, the global Pure Iron Powder market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Pure Iron Powder Scope and Market Size

Pure Iron Powder market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pure Iron Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pure Iron Powder market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Carbonyl Iron Powder

Electrolytic Iron Powder

Segment by Application

Powder Metallurgy

Electronics Industry

Diamond Tools

Military Industry

Food and Drug Industry

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Hoganas

GKN(Hoeganaes)

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Laiwu Iron&Steel Group

Kobelco

Jiande Yitong

JFE Steel Corporation

Pometon Powder

Baowu Group

Ma Steel

CNPC Powder Material

Xinxing

Jinsui

Industrial Metal Powders

Sundram Fasteners

Kushal Ferro Alloys

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pure Iron Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Pure Iron Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Carbonyl Iron Powder

1.2.3 Electrolytic Iron Powder

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pure Iron Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Powder Metallurgy

1.3.3 Electronics Industry

1.3.4 Diamond Tools

1.3.5 Military Industry

1.3.6 Food and Drug Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pure Iron Powder Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pure Iron Powder Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Pure Iron Powder Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Pure Iron Powder, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Pure Iron Powder Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Pure Iron Powder Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Pure Iron Powder Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Pure Iron Powder Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Pure Iron Powder Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Pure Iron Powder Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Pure Iron Powder Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Pure Iron Powder Manufacturers by Sales



