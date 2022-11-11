Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Iron oxides used in cosmetic products is an inorganic compound consisting of any one or combinations of synthetically prepared iron oxides that includes hydrated forms of iron oxides. Iron oxides impart a color to cosmetics and personal care products.

Lanxess keep its first place in manufacturers rank, accounted for about 54.08% market share in 2019.

Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market

In 2020, the global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides market size was US$ 71 million and it is expected to reach US$ 97.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Scope and Market Size

Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides market is segmented into

Cosmetic Grade Yellow Iron Oxides

Cosmetic Grade Red Iron Oxides

Cosmetic Grade Black Iron Oxides

Cosmetic Grade Brown Iron Oxide

Cosmetic Grade Blue Iron Oxide

Other

Segment by Application, the Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides market is segmented into

Facial Make-Up

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Nail Products

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market Share Analysis

Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides product introduction, recent developments, Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lanxess

Venator

Cathay Industries

Sun Chemical

Titan Kogyo

Colorant Corea

YIPIN Pigments

Zhejiang Huayuan Pigment

