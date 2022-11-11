Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Sintered NdFeB Magnet
Bonded NdFeB Magnet
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Motor
Energy-Saving Appliances
Vehicle
By Company
Hitachi Metals
MMC
Vacuumschmelze
TDK
Zhenfhai Magnetic
Ningbo Yunsheng
Tianhe Magnets
Shougang Magnetic Material
Jingci Magne
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet
1.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Sintered NdFeB Magnet
1.2.3 Bonded NdFeB Magnet
1.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Industrial Motor
1.3.4 Energy-Saving Appliances
1.3.5 Vehicle
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-20
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/