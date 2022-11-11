Global and United States Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

Granules Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

Segment by Application

Dyestuff and Pigments

Hydrocarbon Resins

Pharmaceuticals

Fragrances

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BASF SE

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

Gulbrandsen

Nippon Light Metal Co.

Base Metal Group

Chemtex Specialty Limited

Weifang JS trading co., Ltd

Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

SOMATCO

Umiya Group of Companies

NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA

Anmol Chloro Chem

Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd.

AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES

PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

1.2.3 Granules Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Dyestuff and Pigments

1.3.3 Hydrocarbon Resins

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Fragrances

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum

