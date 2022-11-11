Global and United States Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride
Granules Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride
Segment by Application
Dyestuff and Pigments
Hydrocarbon Resins
Pharmaceuticals
Fragrances
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BASF SE
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Gulbrandsen
Nippon Light Metal Co.
Base Metal Group
Chemtex Specialty Limited
Weifang JS trading co., Ltd
Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
SOMATCO
Umiya Group of Companies
NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA
Anmol Chloro Chem
Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd.
AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES
PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride
1.2.3 Granules Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Dyestuff and Pigments
1.3.3 Hydrocarbon Resins
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Fragrances
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/