Global and China High Purity Zinc Sulfide Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

High Purity Zinc Sulfide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Purity Zinc Sulfide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the High Purity Zinc Sulfide market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Purity 99.99%

Purity 99.9%

Purity 97.0%

Other

Segment by Application

Pigment

Optical Material

Luminescent Material

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Dow

Weifang Sunny

Talvivaara

Sachtleben Chemie

Vital Materials

Sigma-Aldrich

Triveni Interchem

Shanghai Jing Lian

II-VI Incorporated

Reade

American Elements

Wuhan Xinrong

Jiangyan ATS

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Purity Zinc Sulfide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High Purity Zinc Sulfide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Purity 99.99%

1.2.3 Purity 99.9%

1.2.4 Purity 97.0%

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Purity Zinc Sulfide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pigment

1.3.3 Optical Material

1.3.4 Luminescent Material

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Purity Zinc Sulfide Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global High Purity Zinc Sulfide Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global High Purity Zinc Sulfide Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global High Purity Zinc Sulfide, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 High Purity Zinc Sulfide Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global High Purity Zinc Sulfide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global High Purity Zinc Sulfide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 High Purity Zinc Sulfide Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global High Purity Zinc Sulfide Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global High Purity Zinc Sulfide Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global High Purity Zinc Sulfide Competitor Landscape by Players



