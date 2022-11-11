Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Scrap metal is classified as either ferrous or non-ferrous scrap. While ferrous metals contain some degree of iron (its name derived from the Latin term meaning iron), non-ferrous metal does not contain iron as a component. Both non-ferrous and ferrous metals have been used by humans since ancient times.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling in global, including the following market information:

The global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market was valued at US$ 52.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 76.1 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/175307/global-iron-steel-scrap-recycling-forecast-2022-2028-835

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heavy Melting Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling include OmniSource Corp., Metal Management Inc., Tube City, Hugo Neu Corp., Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP), Schnitzer Steel Products, PSC Metals, David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) and AMG Resources Corp., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/175307/global-iron-steel-scrap-recycling-forecast-2022-2028-835

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Compani

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/175307/global-iron-steel-scrap-recycling-forecast-2022-2028-835

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/