Global PV Glazing Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Tempered PV Glazing
Anti-Reflective (AR) Coated PV Glazing
Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) Coated PV Glazing
Annealed PV Glazing
Others
Segment by Application
Non-Residential
Residential
Utility
By Company
Saint-Gobain
NSG
AGC
Guardian Industries
Taiyo Kogyo Group
Onyx Solar
PPG
Trakya
Taiwan Glass
FLAT
Xinyi Solar
AVIC Sanxin
Almaden
CSG
Anci Hi-Tech
Irico Group
Huamei Solar Glass
Xiuqiang
Topray Solar
Yuhua
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 PV Glazing Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PV Glazing
1.2 PV Glazing Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global PV Glazing Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tempered PV Glazing
1.2.3 Anti-Reflective (AR) Coated PV Glazing
1.2.4 Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) Coated PV Glazing
1.2.5 Annealed PV Glazing
1.2.6 Others
1.3 PV Glazing Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global PV Glazing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Non-Residential
1.3.3 Residential
1.3.4 Utility
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global PV Glazing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global PV Glazing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global PV Glazing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global PV Glazing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America PV Glazing Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe PV Glazing Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China PV Glazing Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan PV Glazing Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global PV Glazing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global PV Glazing Revenue Market
