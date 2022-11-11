Global Body in White (BIW) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Cold Stamping
Hot Stamping
Roll Forming
Other Methods
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Electric Vehicles (BEV passenger cars)
By Company
Gestamp Automocion (Spain)
Voestalpine Group (Austria)
Magna (Canada)
Benteler International (Austria)
CIE Automotive (Spain)
Tower International (US)
Martinrea International (Canada)
Aisin Seiki (Japan)
Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany)
Dura Automotive (US)
Thyssenkrupp (Germany)
JBM Auto (India)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Body in White (BIW) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Body in White (BIW)
1.2 Body in White (BIW) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cold Stamping
1.2.3 Hot Stamping
1.2.4 Roll Forming
1.2.5 Other Methods
1.3 Body in White (BIW) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.3.4 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.3.5 Electric Vehicles (BEV passenger cars)
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Body in White (BIW) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Body in White (BIW) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Body in White (BIW) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Body in White (BIW) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Body in White (BIW) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.7 India Body in White (BIW) Estimates and Forecasts
