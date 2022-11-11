Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Polymers
Fatty Acids
Esters & Amides
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile Lubricants
Industrial Lubricants
Aviation Lubricants
Rail Lubricants
By Company
Lanxess
Afton Chemicals Corporation
Multisol
Wynn's
Archoil
Whitmore
Croda International Plc
BASF SE
PMC Biogenix, Inc.
NYCO SA
Cargill, Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Friction Modifier Additive
1.2 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polymers
1.2.3 Fatty Acids
1.2.4 Esters & Amides
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Lubricants
1.3.3 Industrial Lubricants
1.3.4 Aviation Lubricants
1.3.5 Rail Lubricants
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Organic Friction Modifier Additive Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Organic Friction Modifier Additive Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Organic Friction Modifier Additive Estimates an
