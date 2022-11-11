Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester
Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester
Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester
High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester
Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester
PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester
Others
Segment by Application
FRP Products
Anticorrosive Coatings
Concrete Lining
Binder
Others
By Company
Polynt-Reichhold
INEOS
Aliancys
SWANCOR
Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.
Fuchem
Showa Denko
Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Co.,Ltd.
Interplastic Corporation
Changzhou Tianma Group
Nord Composites
Hexion
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins
1.2 Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.3 Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.4 Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.5 High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.6 Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.7 PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 FRP Products
1.3.3 Anticorrosive Coatings
1.3.4 Concrete Lining
1.3.5 Binder
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Polyester & Vinyl Ester Resins Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Post-pandemic Era-Global Polyester/Vinyl Ester Resins Market Analysis 2022, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate
(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Polyester/Vinyl Ester Resins Market Segment Research Report 2022
(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Polyester/Vinyl Ester Resins Market Segment Research Report 2022
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications