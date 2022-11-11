Global Home & Garden Pesticides Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Insecticides
Herbicides
Fungicides
Other Pesticides
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
By Company
Bayer (Bayer Advanced)
Bonide Products
Central Garden & Pet
Espoma, Henkel
Johnson (SC) & Son
Lebanon Seaboard
Monsanto
Scotts Miracle-Gro
Spectrum Brands
Syngenta
Woodstream
Zep
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Home & Garden Pesticides Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home & Garden Pesticides
1.2 Home & Garden Pesticides Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Insecticides
1.2.3 Herbicides
1.2.4 Fungicides
1.2.5 Other Pesticides
1.3 Home & Garden Pesticides Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Home & Garden Pesticides Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Home & Garden Pesticides Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Home & Garden Pesticides Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Home & Garden Pesticides Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Production Capacity Marke
