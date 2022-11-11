Lower Calorie Wine Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDLower Calorie Wine Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDLower Calorie Wine Scope and Market Size

RFIDLower Calorie Wine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDLower Calorie Wine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDLower Calorie Wine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/392878/lower-calorie-wine

Segment by Type

Red Wine

White Wine

Others

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The report on the RFIDLower Calorie Wine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Drinkwell

Oddbird

Sainsbury’s

Wild Life Botanicals

Furlan Vini

Slimline

Morrisons

FitVine

Avaline

Kendall-Jackson

Forrest

Skinny Prosecco

Yellow Tail

Follador

Brancott Estate

Cupcake Vineyards

SkinnyGirl

Barefoot

Franzia

Mind & Body

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDLower Calorie Wine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDLower Calorie Wine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDLower Calorie Wine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDLower Calorie Wine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDLower Calorie Wine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1Lower Calorie Wine Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4Lower Calorie Wine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesLower Calorie Wine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofLower Calorie Wine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5Lower Calorie Wine Market Dynamics

1.5.1Lower Calorie Wine Industry Trends

1.5.2Lower Calorie Wine Market Drivers

1.5.3Lower Calorie Wine Market Challenges

1.5.4Lower Calorie Wine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1Lower Calorie Wine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1Lower Calorie Wine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalLower Calorie Wine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1Lower Calorie Wine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofLower Calorie Wine in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersLower Calorie Wine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoLower Calorie Wine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopLower Calorie Wine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesLower Calorie Wine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalLower Calorie Wine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaLower Calorie Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaLower Calorie Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificLower Calorie Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificLower Calorie Wine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeLower Calorie Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeLower Calorie Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaLower Calorie Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaLower Calorie Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaLower Calorie Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaLower Calorie Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Drinkwell

7.1.1 Drinkwell Corporation Information

7.1.2 Drinkwell Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Drinkwell Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Drinkwell Lower Calorie Wine Products Offered

7.1.5 Drinkwell Recent Development

7.2 Oddbird

7.2.1 Oddbird Corporation Information

7.2.2 Oddbird Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Oddbird Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Oddbird Lower Calorie Wine Products Offered

7.2.5 Oddbird Recent Development

7.3 Sainsbury’s

7.3.1 Sainsbury’s Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sainsbury’s Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sainsbury’s Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sainsbury’s Lower Calorie Wine Products Offered

7.3.5 Sainsbury’s Recent Development

7.4 Wild Life Botanicals

7.4.1 Wild Life Botanicals Corporation Information

7.4.2 Wild Life Botanicals Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Wild Life Botanicals Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Wild Life Botanicals Lower Calorie Wine Products Offered

7.4.5 Wild Life Botanicals Recent Development

7.5 Furlan Vini

7.5.1 Furlan Vini Corporation Information

7.5.2 Furlan Vini Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Furlan Vini Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Furlan Vini Lower Calorie Wine Products Offered

7.5.5 Furlan Vini Recent Development

7.6 Slimline

7.6.1 Slimline Corporation Information

7.6.2 Slimline Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Slimline Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Slimline Lower Calorie Wine Products Offered

7.6.5 Slimline Recent Development

7.7 Morrisons

7.7.1 Morrisons Corporation Information

7.7.2 Morrisons Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Morrisons Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Morrisons Lower Calorie Wine Products Offered

7.7.5 Morrisons Recent Development

7.8 FitVine

7.8.1 FitVine Corporation Information

7.8.2 FitVine Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 FitVine Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 FitVine Lower Calorie Wine Products Offered

7.8.5 FitVine Recent Development

7.9 Avaline

7.9.1 Avaline Corporation Information

7.9.2 Avaline Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Avaline Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Avaline Lower Calorie Wine Products Offered

7.9.5 Avaline Recent Development

7.10 Kendall-Jackson

7.10.1 Kendall-Jackson Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kendall-Jackson Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kendall-Jackson Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kendall-Jackson Lower Calorie Wine Products Offered

7.10.5 Kendall-Jackson Recent Development

7.11 Forrest

7.11.1 Forrest Corporation Information

7.11.2 Forrest Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Forrest Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Forrest Lower Calorie Wine Products Offered

7.11.5 Forrest Recent Development

7.12 Skinny Prosecco

7.12.1 Skinny Prosecco Corporation Information

7.12.2 Skinny Prosecco Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Skinny Prosecco Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Skinny Prosecco Products Offered

7.12.5 Skinny Prosecco Recent Development

7.13 Yellow Tail

7.13.1 Yellow Tail Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yellow Tail Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Yellow Tail Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Yellow Tail Products Offered

7.13.5 Yellow Tail Recent Development

7.14 Follador

7.14.1 Follador Corporation Information

7.14.2 Follador Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Follador Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Follador Products Offered

7.14.5 Follador Recent Development

7.15 Brancott Estate

7.15.1 Brancott Estate Corporation Information

7.15.2 Brancott Estate Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Brancott Estate Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Brancott Estate Products Offered

7.15.5 Brancott Estate Recent Development

7.16 Cupcake Vineyards

7.16.1 Cupcake Vineyards Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cupcake Vineyards Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cupcake Vineyards Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cupcake Vineyards Products Offered

7.16.5 Cupcake Vineyards Recent Development

7.17 SkinnyGirl

7.17.1 SkinnyGirl Corporation Information

7.17.2 SkinnyGirl Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 SkinnyGirl Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 SkinnyGirl Products Offered

7.17.5 SkinnyGirl Recent Development

7.18 Barefoot

7.18.1 Barefoot Corporation Information

7.18.2 Barefoot Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Barefoot Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Barefoot Products Offered

7.18.5 Barefoot Recent Development

7.19 Franzia

7.19.1 Franzia Corporation Information

7.19.2 Franzia Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Franzia Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Franzia Products Offered

7.19.5 Franzia Recent Development

7.20 Mind & Body

7.20.1 Mind & Body Corporation Information

7.20.2 Mind & Body Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Mind & Body Lower Calorie Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Mind & Body Products Offered

7.20.5 Mind & Body Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1Lower Calorie Wine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2Lower Calorie Wine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2Lower Calorie Wine Distributors

8.3Lower Calorie Wine Production Mode & Process

8.4Lower Calorie Wine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1Lower Calorie Wine Sales Channels

8.4.2Lower Calorie Wine Distributors

8.5Lower Calorie Wine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/392878/lower-calorie-wine

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States