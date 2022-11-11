Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Drilling fluids play a vital role in oil and gas exploration activities. These are a mixture of water, oil, clay, and several chemicals. Drilling fluids are also known as drilling muds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coarse Drilling Fluid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid include Schlumberger Limited, DowDuPont, Halliburton, Baker Hughes-a GE Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Weatherford International, Clariant International, Solvay and Gumpro Drilling Fluids Private, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coarse Drilling Fluid
High Quality Drilling Fluid
Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Onshore
Offshore
Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schlumberger Limited
DowDuPont
Halliburton
Baker Hughes-a GE Company
Akzo Nobel NV
Weatherford International
Clariant International
Solvay
Gumpro Drilling Fluids Private
Newpark Resources
Orean Hydrocarbons Middle East
Petrochem Performance Chemicals
National Oilwell Varco
Royal Dutch Shell
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid Compani
