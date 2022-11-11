Blister Packaging Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blister packaging refers to “a method of packaging the product between the blister formed by transparent plastic sheets and the bottom plate (made of cardboard, plastic film or thin sheet, aluminum foil or their composite materials)

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blister Packaging Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Blister Packaging Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blister Packaging Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Blister Packaging Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blister Packaging Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paper & Paperboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blister Packaging Materials include Amcor, The DOW Checmical, Westrock, Sonoco Products, Constantia Flexibles, Klockner Pentaplast, DuPont and Honeywell International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blister Packaging Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blister Packaging Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Blister Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Aluminum

Global Blister Packaging Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Blister Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Consumer

Industrial Goods

Global Blister Packaging Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Blister Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blister Packaging Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blister Packaging Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blister Packaging Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Blister Packaging Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

The DOW Checmical

Westrock

Sonoco Products

Constantia Flexibles

Klockner Pentaplast

DuPont

Honeywell International

Tekni-Plex

Display Pack

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Additional Companies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blister Packaging Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blister Packaging Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Blister Packaging Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Blister Packaging Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Blister Packaging Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Blister Packaging Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Blister Packaging Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Blister Packaging Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Blister Packaging Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Blister Packaging Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Blister Packaging Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blister Packaging Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Blister Packaging Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blister Packaging Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blister Packaging Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

