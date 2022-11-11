Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrocolloids,often called gums, a are hydrophilic b polymers, of vegetable, animal, microbial or synthetic origin, that generally contain many hydroxyl groups and may be polyelectrolytes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids in global, including the following market information:
Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cellulose and Derivatives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids include Dupont, Cargill, Darling Ingredients, Kerry Group, CP Kelco, Ashland, Fuerst Day Lawson, Ingredion and Koninklijke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cellulose and Derivatives
Hemicellulose
Pectin
Exudate Gums
Other
Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bakery and Confectionery
Meat and Poultry
Sauces and Dressings
Beverages
Other
Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dupont
Cargill
Darling Ingredients
Kerry Group
CP Kelco
Ashland
Fuerst Day Lawson
Ingredion
Koninklijke
Rico Carrageenan
Archer Daniels Midland
Hispanagar
CEAMSA
FMC
Lubrizol
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Seaweed Source Hydrocolloids Companies
