Aircraft Cables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Cables in global, including the following market information:
Global Aircraft Cables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aircraft Cables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aircraft Cables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aircraft Cables market was valued at 686.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 939.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Cables include Ametek, Pic Wire & Cable, A.E.Petsche, Radiall, Amphenol, Leviton, Carlisle Companies, TE Connectivity and W.L. Gore & Associates and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aircraft Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aircraft Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stainless Steel Material
Galvanized Steel Material
Global Aircraft Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lighting
Power Transfer
Avionics
Flight Control System
Data Transfer
Others
Global Aircraft Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aircraft Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aircraft Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aircraft Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aircraft Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ametek
Pic Wire & Cable
A.E.Petsche
Radiall
Amphenol
Leviton
Carlisle Companies
TE Connectivity
W.L. Gore & Associates
Rockwell Collins
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aircraft Cables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aircraft Cables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aircraft Cables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aircraft Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aircraft Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aircraft Cables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aircraft Cables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aircraft Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aircraft Cables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aircraft Cables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aircraft Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Cables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Cables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Cables Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Cables Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aircraft Cables Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Stainless Ste
