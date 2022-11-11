Atomized Iron Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Atomized metal powder is further processed by electrolytic metal, pale rose mangrove dendritic and irregular loaded, spherical and spherical powder in the humid air, easy oxidation, can dissolve in hot sulfuric acid or nitric acid. Widely used in injection molding, welding materials, electronic materials and other industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Atomized Iron Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Atomized Iron Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Atomized Iron Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Atomized Iron Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Atomized Iron Powder market was valued at 1054.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1311.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 100 Mesh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Atomized Iron Powder include Hoganas, GKN (Hoeganaes), Rio Tinto Metal Powders, Kobelco, JFE, Laiwu Iron&Steel Group, Jiande Yitong, BaZhou HongSheng and CNPC Powder Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Atomized Iron Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Atomized Iron Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Atomized Iron Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 100 Mesh

100-200 Mesh

200-300 Mesh

300-400 Mesh

Above 400 Mesh

Global Atomized Iron Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Atomized Iron Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgy Industry

Chemical Industry

Electronic Materials

Diamond Tools

Others

Global Atomized Iron Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Atomized Iron Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Atomized Iron Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Atomized Iron Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Atomized Iron Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Atomized Iron Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hoganas

GKN (Hoeganaes)

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Kobelco

JFE

Laiwu Iron&Steel Group

Jiande Yitong

BaZhou HongSheng

CNPC Powder Material

Pometon

Gripm Advanced Materials

Chemet

Pound Met

GGP Metal Powder

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Atomized Iron Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Atomized Iron Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Atomized Iron Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Atomized Iron Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Atomized Iron Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Atomized Iron Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Atomized Iron Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Atomized Iron Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Atomized Iron Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Atomized Iron Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Atomized Iron Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Atomized Iron Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Atomized Iron Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Atomized Iron Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Atomized Iron Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Atomized Iron Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

