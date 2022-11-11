Nickel Sulphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nickel Sulfate is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula NiSO4 (H20)6. It is highly soluble in any aqueous solution and is blue in appearance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Sulphate in global, including the following market information:
Global Nickel Sulphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nickel Sulphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Nickel Sulphate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nickel Sulphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plating Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nickel Sulphate include Umicore, Norilsk Nickel, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Green Eco-Manufacturer, Huaze Cobalt & Nickel, Jilin Jien Nickel Industry., Seido Chemical Industry, Jinco Nonferrous and Univertical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nickel Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nickel Sulphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nickel Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plating Grade
High-Purity Grade
Global Nickel Sulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nickel Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electroplating
Chemicals Industry
Battery
Others
Global Nickel Sulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nickel Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nickel Sulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nickel Sulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nickel Sulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Nickel Sulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Umicore
Norilsk Nickel
Sumitomo Metal Mining
Green Eco-Manufacturer
Huaze Cobalt & Nickel
Jilin Jien Nickel Industry.
Seido Chemical Industry
Jinco Nonferrous
Univertical
Nicomet
Zenith
Coremax
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nickel Sulphate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nickel Sulphate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nickel Sulphate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nickel Sulphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nickel Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nickel Sulphate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nickel Sulphate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nickel Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nickel Sulphate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nickel Sulphate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nickel Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Sulphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Sulphate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Sulphate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Sulphate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Sulphate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nickel Sulphate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plating Grade
