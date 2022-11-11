Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) are a class of copolymers or a physical mix of polymers (usually a plastic and a rubber) that consist of materials with both thermoplastic and elastomeric properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrene Block Copolymers (SBS, SEBS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer include KRAIBURG TPE (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), Riken Technos (Japan), SANNO (Japan) and Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrene Block Copolymers (SBS, SEBS)

Thermoplastic Poliolefin (TPO)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Others

Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KRAIBURG TPE (Germany)

Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan)

Riken Technos (Japan)

SANNO (Japan)

Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Thermoplastic Elastomer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

