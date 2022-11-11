Automotive CFRP Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive CFRP which is short for carbon fiber reinforced polymer is an extremely strong and light fiber-reinforced plastic which contains carbon fibers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive CFRP in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive CFRP Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive CFRP Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Automotive CFRP companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive CFRP market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermosetting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive CFRP include ZOLTEK, Gurit, Sigmatex, Plasan Carbon Composites, SGL Group, Pentaxia, Cytec Industries, DowAksa and Hexcel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive CFRP manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive CFRP Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive CFRP Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermosetting
Thermoplastic
Global Automotive CFRP Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive CFRP Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive CFRP Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive CFRP Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive CFRP revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive CFRP revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive CFRP sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Automotive CFRP sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ZOLTEK
Gurit
Sigmatex
Plasan Carbon Composites
SGL Group
Pentaxia
Cytec Industries
DowAksa
Hexcel
JEC Group
Teijin
Toray Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive CFRP Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive CFRP Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive CFRP Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive CFRP Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive CFRP Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive CFRP Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive CFRP Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive CFRP Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive CFRP Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive CFRP Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive CFRP Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive CFRP Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive CFRP Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive CFRP Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive CFRP Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive CFRP Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Automotive CFRP Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Thermosetting
