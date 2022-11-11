Aircraft Linens Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aircraft linen is a textile made from the fibers of the flax plant and linen is laborious to manufacture, but the fiber is very strong, absorbent and dries faster than cotton.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Linens in global, including the following market information:

Global Aircraft Linens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aircraft Linens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Aircraft Linens companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aircraft Linens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blankets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Linens include GOLD AWIN, Euro-GOODNIGHT, AMKO Group International, ANJOU AERONAUTIQUE, Botany Weaving Mill, Clip, ENMAK GROUP, Global Inflight Products and InflightDirect, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aircraft Linens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aircraft Linens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Aircraft Linens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blankets

Pillowcases

Quilts

Others

Global Aircraft Linens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Aircraft Linens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Airliner

General Aviation

Business Aircraft

Others

Global Aircraft Linens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Aircraft Linens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aircraft Linens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aircraft Linens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aircraft Linens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Aircraft Linens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GOLD AWIN

Euro-GOODNIGHT

AMKO Group International

ANJOU AERONAUTIQUE

Botany Weaving Mill

Clip

ENMAK GROUP

Global Inflight Products

InflightDirect

Intex

John Horsfall

KIARA

Linstol

Long Prosper Enterprise

Mills Textiles

NOWARA AIRLINE

Orvec International

RMT Global Partners

skysupply

SPIRIANT

WK Thomas

