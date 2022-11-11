2022-2030 Report on Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market, covering market size for segment by type (Devices, Services & Software, etc.), by application (Hospitals and Clinics , Home Care Settings, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Abbott Laboratories, American Telecare, Bio-Beat Technologies, BioTelemetry, Biotronik, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) including:

Abbott Laboratories

American Telecare

Bio-Beat Technologies

BioTelemetry

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

CAS Medical Systems

Cerner Corporation

CONTEC MEDICAL

Covidien

Dragerwerk

GE Healthcare

Honeywell

iRhythm Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Mindray Medical

Nihon Kohden

Omron Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Preventice Solutions

Resideo Life Care Solutions

SHL Telemedicine

Siemens

Spacelabs Healthcare

Teladoc Health

TeleMedCare

VitalConnect

VivaLNK

Vivify Health

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Devices

Services & Software

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Long Term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Overview

1.1 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Definition

1.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by Type

3.1.1 Devices



