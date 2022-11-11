Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) is a highly versatile elastomer with unique properties that offers both superior performance and processing flexibility.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics include Lubrizol, RTP Company, Covestro, BASF, Epaflex, Huntsman, Shin-Etsu, NewPower and Kuraray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Foam
Elastomer
Others
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Construction
Others
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lubrizol
RTP Company
Covestro
BASF
Epaflex
Huntsman
Shin-Etsu
NewPower
Kuraray
Wanhua
GMF
Guosheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Players in Global Market
