Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) is a highly versatile elastomer with unique properties that offers both superior performance and processing flexibility.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics include Lubrizol, RTP Company, Covestro, BASF, Epaflex, Huntsman, Shin-Etsu, NewPower and Kuraray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foam

Elastomer

Others

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol

RTP Company

Covestro

BASF

Epaflex

Huntsman

Shin-Etsu

NewPower

Kuraray

Wanhua

GMF

Guosheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plastics Players in Global Market



