Coloured Cellophane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cellulose film is derived from natural cellulose with raw materials such as wood pulp and cotton pulp, by the chemical process of alkalization, xanthation and casing etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coloured Cellophane in global, including the following market information:

Global Coloured Cellophane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Coloured Cellophane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Coloured Cellophane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coloured Cellophane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wood Pulp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coloured Cellophane include Futamura Chemical, Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film, Zhejiang Koray New Materials, Hubei Golden Ring and Yibin Grace, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Coloured Cellophane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coloured Cellophane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coloured Cellophane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wood Pulp

Cotton Pulp

Others

Global Coloured Cellophane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coloured Cellophane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging

Tobacco Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Cosmetic Packaging

Others

Global Coloured Cellophane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coloured Cellophane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coloured Cellophane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Coloured Cellophane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Coloured Cellophane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Coloured Cellophane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Futamura Chemical

Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film

Zhejiang Koray New Materials

Hubei Golden Ring

Yibin Grace

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Coloured Cellophane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Coloured Cellophane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Coloured Cellophane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Coloured Cellophane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Coloured Cellophane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Coloured Cellophane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Coloured Cellophane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Coloured Cellophane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Coloured Cellophane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Coloured Cellophane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Coloured Cellophane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coloured Cellophane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Coloured Cellophane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coloured Cellophane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coloured Cellophane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coloured Cellophane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Coloured Cell

