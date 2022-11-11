Coloured Cellophane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cellulose film is derived from natural cellulose with raw materials such as wood pulp and cotton pulp, by the chemical process of alkalization, xanthation and casing etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coloured Cellophane in global, including the following market information:
Global Coloured Cellophane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coloured Cellophane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Coloured Cellophane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coloured Cellophane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wood Pulp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coloured Cellophane include Futamura Chemical, Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film, Zhejiang Koray New Materials, Hubei Golden Ring and Yibin Grace, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coloured Cellophane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coloured Cellophane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coloured Cellophane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wood Pulp
Cotton Pulp
Others
Global Coloured Cellophane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coloured Cellophane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging
Tobacco Packaging
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Cosmetic Packaging
Others
Global Coloured Cellophane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coloured Cellophane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coloured Cellophane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coloured Cellophane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coloured Cellophane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Coloured Cellophane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Futamura Chemical
Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film
Zhejiang Koray New Materials
Hubei Golden Ring
Yibin Grace
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coloured Cellophane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coloured Cellophane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coloured Cellophane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coloured Cellophane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coloured Cellophane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coloured Cellophane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coloured Cellophane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coloured Cellophane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coloured Cellophane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coloured Cellophane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coloured Cellophane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coloured Cellophane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coloured Cellophane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coloured Cellophane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coloured Cellophane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coloured Cellophane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Coloured Cell
