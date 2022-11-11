Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe is a type of flexible plastic pipe with a high strength-to-density ratio, used in the production of plastic bottles, corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes and plastic lumber.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE80 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe include JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Pipelife International, Nandi Group, Blue Diamond Industries and National Pipe & Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PE80
PE100
Others
Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Supply
Oil and Gas
Sewage Systems
Agriculture
Others
Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JM Eagle
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Aliaxis
WL Plastics
Jain Irrigation Systems
Pipelife International
Nandi Group
Blue Diamond Industries
National Pipe & Plastics
Kubota ChemiX
FLO-TEK
Olayan Group
Pexmart
Godavari Polymers
LESSO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene High-density (PEHD) Pipe Pl
