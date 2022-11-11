Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe is a pipe made of ductile cast iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. This type of pipe is a direct development of earlier cast iron pipe, which it has superseded.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DN 80mm-300mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe include Saint-Gobain, Kubota, US Pipe, Jindal SAW, Electro-steel Steels, Mcwane, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe, Kurimoto and Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DN 80mm-300mm

DN 350mm-1000mm

DN 1100mm-1200mm

DN 1400mm-2000mm

Others

Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Supply

Gas/Oil Supply

Mining

Others

Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

Kubota

US Pipe

Jindal SAW

Electro-steel Steels

Mcwane

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

Kurimoto

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Shandong Ductile Pipes

Benxi Beitai

Angang Group

SUNS

Shanxi Guanghua

Jiangsu Yongyi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Pipe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

