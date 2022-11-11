Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Small caliber ammunition is .50 caliber and below and the small caliber ammunition is used in a variety of pistols, rifles and shotguns.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
.22 Cal Ammunition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions include Black Hills Ammunition, Denel PMP, Fiocchi Munizioni, Liberty Ammunition, Nammo, Olin, Remington Outdoor, Orbital Atk and RURUAG Ammotec and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
.22 Cal Ammunition
.338 Cal Ammunition
9mm Caliber Ammunition
.380 Cal Ammunition
.308 Cal Ammunition
12 Gauge Ammunition
Others
Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hunting and Shooting
Self-Defence
Others
Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Black Hills Ammunition
Denel PMP
Fiocchi Munizioni
Liberty Ammunition
Nammo
Olin
Remington Outdoor
Orbital Atk
RURUAG Ammotec
BAE Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Small Caliber Ammunitions Players in Globa
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/