Residential Roofing Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Roofing materials are outer roof coverings that are used as a protective layer or support to shield structures from various natural elements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Roofing Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Residential Roofing Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/176470/global-residential-roofing-materials-market-2022-2028-234

Global Residential Roofing Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Residential Roofing Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Residential Roofing Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Asphalt Shingle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Residential Roofing Materials include Entegra Roof Tile, Hanson Roof Tile, Ludowici Roof Tile, Malarkey Roofing, Owens Corning and Sika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Residential Roofing Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Residential Roofing Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Residential Roofing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Asphalt Shingle

Wood Shingle

Metal Roofing

Concrete and Clay

Slate

Global Residential Roofing Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Residential Roofing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Scale

Medium Scale

Small Scale

Global Residential Roofing Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Residential Roofing Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Residential Roofing Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Residential Roofing Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Residential Roofing Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Residential Roofing Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Entegra Roof Tile

Hanson Roof Tile

Ludowici Roof Tile

Malarkey Roofing

Owens Corning

Sika

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/176470/global-residential-roofing-materials-market-2022-2028-234

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Residential Roofing Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Residential Roofing Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Residential Roofing Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Residential Roofing Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Residential Roofing Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Residential Roofing Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Residential Roofing Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Residential Roofing Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Residential Roofing Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Residential Roofing Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Residential Roofing Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Roofing Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Roofing Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Roofing Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residential Roofing Materials Companies

3.8

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/176470/global-residential-roofing-materials-market-2022-2028-234

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/