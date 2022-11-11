Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene has improved dimensional stability, resistance to warpage, rigidity and strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Short Glass Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds include LyondellBasell Industries, Mitsui Chemicals, Kingfa Sci and Tech, Borealis, Washington Penn Plastic, Sumitomo Chemical, Japan Polypropylene and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Short Glass Fibers

Long Glass Fibers

Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Door Panels

Center Consoles

Instrument Panel

Seats

Others

Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LyondellBasell Industries

Mitsui Chemicals

Kingfa Sci and Tech

Borealis

Washington Penn Plastic

Sumitomo Chemical

Japan Polypropylene

SABIC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass-Reinforced PP Compounds Companies

3.8

