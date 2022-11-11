Printed Decor Papers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Decor papers are usually printed using the intaglio process. In this process, ink is applied to the paper by an engraved roller. The interplay between the paper color and various printing inks enables limitless decorative designs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Decor Papers in global, including the following market information:
Global Printed Decor Papers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Printed Decor Papers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Printed Decor Papers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Printed Decor Papers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Commercial Decor Papers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Printed Decor Papers include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Surteco, Papierfabrik August Koehler, Onyx Specialty Papers, BMK, Pudumjee Paper Products, Impress Surfaces, Coveright Surfaces and Hangzhou Fimo Decorative Material and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Printed Decor Papers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Printed Decor Papers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printed Decor Papers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Commercial Decor Papers
Household Decor Papers
Global Printed Decor Papers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printed Decor Papers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging and Labeling
Building and Construction
Others
Global Printed Decor Papers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Printed Decor Papers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Printed Decor Papers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Printed Decor Papers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Printed Decor Papers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Printed Decor Papers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ahlstrom-Munksjö
Surteco
Papierfabrik August Koehler
Onyx Specialty Papers
BMK
Pudumjee Paper Products
Impress Surfaces
Coveright Surfaces
Hangzhou Fimo Decorative Material
Zhejiang Shenglong Decoration Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Printed Decor Papers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Printed Decor Papers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Printed Decor Papers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Printed Decor Papers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Printed Decor Papers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Printed Decor Papers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Printed Decor Papers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Printed Decor Papers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Printed Decor Papers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Printed Decor Papers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Printed Decor Papers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Printed Decor Papers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Printed Decor Papers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Decor Papers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Printed Decor Papers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Decor Papers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/