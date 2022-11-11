Decylene Glycol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:
Global Decylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Decylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Decylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Decylene Glycol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity Grade 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Decylene Glycol include Hans Korea, Hairuichem, Hangzhou Ocean Chemical, Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical and Zibo Guangtong Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Decylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Decylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity Grade 99%
Purity Grade 98%
Others
Global Decylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Skin Care Products
Others
Global Decylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Decylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Decylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Decylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Decylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hans Korea
Hairuichem
Hangzhou Ocean Chemical
Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical
Zibo Guangtong Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Decylene Glycol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Decylene Glycol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Decylene Glycol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Decylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Decylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Decylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Decylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Decylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Decylene Glycol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Decylene Glycol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Decylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Decylene Glycol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decylene Glycol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decylene Glycol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Decylene Glycol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity Grade
