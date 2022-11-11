1,2-Decanediol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,2-Decanediol in global, including the following market information:
Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five 1,2-Decanediol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1,2-Decanediol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity Grade 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1,2-Decanediol include Hans Korea, Hairuichem, Hangzhou Ocean Chemical, Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical and Zibo Guangtong Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1,2-Decanediol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1,2-Decanediol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity Grade 99%
Purity Grade 98%
Others
Global 1,2-Decanediol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Skin Care Products
Others
Global 1,2-Decanediol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1,2-Decanediol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1,2-Decanediol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1,2-Decanediol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies 1,2-Decanediol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hans Korea
Hairuichem
Hangzhou Ocean Chemical
Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical
Zibo Guangtong Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,2-Decanediol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,2-Decanediol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,2-Decanediol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,2-Decanediol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,2-Decanediol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,2-Decanediol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,2-Decanediol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,2-Decanediol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,2-Decanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,2-Decanediol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,2-Decanediol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Decanediol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,2-Decanediol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Decanediol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity Grade 99%
4.1.
