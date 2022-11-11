1,2-Decanediol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,2-Decanediol in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7208066/global-decanediol-2022-2028-369

Global top five 1,2-Decanediol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,2-Decanediol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Grade 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,2-Decanediol include Hans Korea, Hairuichem, Hangzhou Ocean Chemical, Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical and Zibo Guangtong Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,2-Decanediol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,2-Decanediol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity Grade 99%

Purity Grade 98%

Others

Global 1,2-Decanediol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Skin Care Products

Others

Global 1,2-Decanediol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,2-Decanediol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,2-Decanediol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,2-Decanediol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 1,2-Decanediol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hans Korea

Hairuichem

Hangzhou Ocean Chemical

Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical

Zibo Guangtong Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-decanediol-2022-2028-369-7208066

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,2-Decanediol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,2-Decanediol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,2-Decanediol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,2-Decanediol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,2-Decanediol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,2-Decanediol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,2-Decanediol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,2-Decanediol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,2-Decanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,2-Decanediol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,2-Decanediol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Decanediol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,2-Decanediol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Decanediol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity Grade 99%

4.1.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-decanediol-2022-2028-369-7208066

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global 1,2-Decanediol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1,10-decanediol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global and China 1,10-decanediol Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global 1,10-Decanediol Market Research Report 2021

