Decylene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decylene in global, including the following market information:
Global Decylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Decylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Decylene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Decylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oligomerization Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Decylene include Chevron Phillips, Ineos Group, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Exxonmobil, Qatar Chemical, Shell, SABIC and Sasol Idemitsu Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Decylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Decylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oligomerization Method
Cracking Method
Global Decylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO)
Detergent Alcohol
Polyethylene
Others
Global Decylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Decylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Decylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Decylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Decylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chevron Phillips
Ineos Group
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Exxonmobil
Qatar Chemical
Shell
SABIC
Sasol Idemitsu Petrochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Decylene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Decylene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Decylene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Decylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Decylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Decylene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Decylene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Decylene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Decylene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Decylene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Decylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Decylene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decylene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decylene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decylene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Decylene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Oligomerization Method
4.1.3 Cracking Method
4.2 By Type – Global Decylene Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type
