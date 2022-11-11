Decylene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Decylene in global, including the following market information:

Global Decylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Decylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Decylene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Decylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oligomerization Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Decylene include Chevron Phillips, Ineos Group, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Exxonmobil, Qatar Chemical, Shell, SABIC and Sasol Idemitsu Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Decylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Decylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Decylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oligomerization Method

Cracking Method

Global Decylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Decylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO)

Detergent Alcohol

Polyethylene

Others

Global Decylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Decylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Decylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Decylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Decylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Decylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chevron Phillips

Ineos Group

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Exxonmobil

Qatar Chemical

Shell

SABIC

Sasol Idemitsu Petrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Decylene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Decylene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Decylene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Decylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Decylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Decylene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Decylene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Decylene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Decylene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Decylene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Decylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Decylene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decylene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decylene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decylene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Decylene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Oligomerization Method

4.1.3 Cracking Method

4.2 By Type – Global Decylene Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type

