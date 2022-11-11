1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone in global, including the following market information:
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7208150/global-methylpyrrolidone-2022-2028-491
Global top five 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone include BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Londellbasell, Ashland, SNET, CNSG, MYI Chemical, Eastman Chemical and Yuneng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electronic Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Pharmaceuticals
Paints and Coatings
Petrochemical Processing
Others
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Mitsubishi Chemical
Londellbasell
Ashland
SNET
CNSG
MYI Chemical
Eastman Chemical
Yuneng Chemical
Ruian Chemical
BALAJI AMINES
Synmiway Chemical
Ganzhou Zhongnen
Puyang Guangming Chemicals
He Fei Teng Chao Chemical Material
Jiaozuo Zhongwei Special Products Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Methyl Thioglycolate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Kresoxim Methyl Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028