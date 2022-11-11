2,3-Butylene Glycol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,3-Butylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:
Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 2,3-Butylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2,3-Butylene Glycol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 90%-95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2,3-Butylene Glycol include LanzaTech, Glory, Yancheng Huade Biological and Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2,3-Butylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 90%-95%
Purity 95%
Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Solvent
Food and Beverage Additive
Other
Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2,3-Butylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2,3-Butylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2,3-Butylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 2,3-Butylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LanzaTech
Glory
Yancheng Huade Biological
Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2,3-Butylene Glycol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2,3-Butylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2,3-Butylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,3-Butylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,3-Butylene Glycol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,3-Butylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,3-Butylene Glycol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,3-Butylene Glycol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 2,3-Butylene
