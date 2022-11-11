Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-glare Rear View Mirror in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Anti-glare Rear View Mirror companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Exterior Mirrors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-glare Rear View Mirror include Shenzhen Global Media Electronic Technology Development, Modern Auto Products, Corwell International, Burco, Ficosa, Magna International, Gentex and ICHIKOH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-glare Rear View Mirror manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Exterior Mirrors

Interior Mirrors

Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car

Motorbike

Others

Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-glare Rear View Mirror revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-glare Rear View Mirror revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-glare Rear View Mirror sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Anti-glare Rear View Mirror sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shenzhen Global Media Electronic Technology Development

Modern Auto Products

Corwell International

Burco

Ficosa

Magna International

Gentex

ICHIKOH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-glare Rear View Mirror Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

