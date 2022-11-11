2022-2027 Global and Regional Acoustic Insulation Material Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Acoustic Insulation Material market was valued at 4552.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Noise has the effect of raising stress levels, disrupting sleep and generally reducing people`s quality of life. Acoustic insulation is a type of soundproofing that attempts to prevent sound from entering or exiting an enclosed space by creating some a barrier between the interior and the exterior area. Because sound is able to travel in more than one fashion, the exact process and choice of materials used to manage sound insulation will vary.Acoustic insulation materials work by two processes: absorption of sound energy, which dissipates sound as heat energy, and reflection, which reflects noise away from a location where quieting is desired.

Acoustic insulation materials have been widely used in residential buildings and commercial buildings. Also, some industries, such as automobile industry, aircraft industry, need the materials as well. Among those application fields, commercial building is the largest consumer, with 37.69% consumption share in 2015. Acoustic insulation materials can be made into various shapes, such as boards, blankets, etc. However, when considering their essence, mineral wool, fiberglass and foamed plastics are the key components of those acoustic insulation materials. Mineral wool type is the most widely used one, which accounted for about 35.57% in the global consumption market. Europe and USA are the major production bases of acoustic insulation material. Europe keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, Europe supplied 27930 K Sq.m. acoustic insulation materials to the market. As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer undoubtedly.

Global consumption volume of acoustic insulation material was 81056 K Sq.m. in 2015, while Europe consumed about 25935 K Sq.m. acoustic insulation materials. USA is the follower of Europe, whose consumption volume was 15451 K Sq.m. in 2015. As more and more higher requirements on comfort and noise control, market participants are optimistic on the acoustic insulation material future market. It is estimated that global acoustic insulation material market will keep increasing with the CAGR of 4.18% in the coming five years. Also, with intensified competition in the industry, acoustic insulation material manufacturers will keep to supply novel acoustic insulation materials with lower prices.

