Gum Tragacanth Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gum Tragacanth in global, including the following market information:
Global Gum Tragacanth Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gum Tragacanth Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Gum Tragacanth companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gum Tragacanth market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Slice Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gum Tragacanth include AEP Colloids, A.F. Suter & Co., Kachabo Gums, Nexgen Chemical, Vasundhara Gums and Chemicals and Kantilal Brothers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gum Tragacanth manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gum Tragacanth Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gum Tragacanth Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Slice
Powder
Others
Global Gum Tragacanth Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gum Tragacanth Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
Others
Global Gum Tragacanth Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gum Tragacanth Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gum Tragacanth revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gum Tragacanth revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gum Tragacanth sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Gum Tragacanth sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AEP Colloids
A.F. Suter & Co.
Kachabo Gums
Nexgen Chemical
Vasundhara Gums and Chemicals
Kantilal Brothers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gum Tragacanth Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gum Tragacanth Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gum Tragacanth Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gum Tragacanth Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gum Tragacanth Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gum Tragacanth Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gum Tragacanth Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gum Tragacanth Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gum Tragacanth Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gum Tragacanth Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gum Tragacanth Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gum Tragacanth Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gum Tragacanth Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gum Tragacanth Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gum Tragacanth Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gum Tragacanth Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gum Tragacanth Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Slice
4.1.3 Powder
