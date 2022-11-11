Emery Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emery Paper in global, including the following market information:
Global Emery Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Emery Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Emery Paper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emery Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Extra Fine Grades Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emery Paper include Mirka, SIA, Ekamant, Nihon Kenshi, Gator, Uneeda, Kovax, Luxin High-tech and Fengmang Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Emery Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emery Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Emery Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Extra Fine Grades
Very Fine Grades
Fine Grades
Medium Grades
Coarse Grades
Very Course Grades
Extra Coarse Grades
Global Emery Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Emery Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal
Plastic
Ceramics
Wood
Others
Global Emery Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Emery Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Emery Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Emery Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Emery Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Emery Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mirka
SIA
Ekamant
Nihon Kenshi
Gator
Uneeda
Kovax
Luxin High-tech
Fengmang Group
Hubei Yuli
Hubei Baota
Krishna Trading Sankyo-Rikagaku
Deerfos
Awuko
Saint-Gobain
Klingspor
Keystone
Carborundum Universal
Tun Jinn
TOA-Sankyo
Malani
Taiyo Kenmazai
Dongguan Golden Sun
Changzhou Kingcattle
Shandong Boss Abrasive
Guangdong Little Sun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Emery Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Emery Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Emery Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Emery Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Emery Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Emery Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Emery Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Emery Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Emery Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Emery Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Emery Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emery Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Emery Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emery Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emery Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emery Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Emery Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Extra Fine Grades
4.1.3 Very Fine Grades
4.1.4 Fine Grades
